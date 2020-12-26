TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCRR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,680,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,764,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

