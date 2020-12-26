TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

TCRR stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

