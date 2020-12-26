TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.25

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 627279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 340.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,812 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

