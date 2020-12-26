Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

