Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,935 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,631 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

