Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €1.70 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.25 ($2.65) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TC1 opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The company has a market cap of $410.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. Tele Columbus AG has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €3.95 ($4.64).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

