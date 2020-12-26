Telos (NYSE:TLS) PT Raised to $33.00 at Northland Securities

Telos (NYSE:TLS) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of TLS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

