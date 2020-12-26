Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $180.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.59. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $167.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

