Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE TDC opened at $22.38 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 471.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

