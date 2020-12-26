Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Terra has a total market cap of $263.53 million and $17.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00192874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00618642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00327229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,082,393 coins and its circulating supply is 485,555,602 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.