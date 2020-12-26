TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Down 6.4% This Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $121,326.11 and $92,733.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

