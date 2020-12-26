Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.13. Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

