Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Textainer Group worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after buying an additional 222,123 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,547,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:TGH opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

