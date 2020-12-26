The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

