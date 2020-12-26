The Goldman Sachs Group Increases The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $34.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

