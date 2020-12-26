The Graph Market Capitalization Tops $537.99 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001676 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $537.99 million and approximately $558.10 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00042734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00296694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

