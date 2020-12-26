The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The RealReal stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $2,019,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,958,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,291 shares of company stock worth $6,832,275. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,649,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

