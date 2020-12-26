TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Trading Up 3.5%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 34,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 13,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64.

About TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

