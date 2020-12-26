THETA (THETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $236.96 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. THETA has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $236.96 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00006337 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00286425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, OKEx, WazirX, Hotbit, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Upbit, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

