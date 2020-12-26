Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Upbit. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00284402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

