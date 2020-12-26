thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.88.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.