TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)’s (TMR) “Sector Perform Speculative” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform speculative rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE TMR opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. TMAC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

About TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

