TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $300,769.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,190.02 or 1.00019946 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014716 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00051001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,819,328 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

