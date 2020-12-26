Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) versus Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping -78.81% -5.63% -2.81%

2.7% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Top Ships and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Diana Shipping 0 3 0 0 2.00

Top Ships presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 908.06%. Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $1.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Top Ships’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $66.09 million 0.75 -$14.77 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.78 -$10.53 million $0.06 31.67

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Volatility and Risk

Top Ships has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Top Ships on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

