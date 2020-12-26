TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.37. 180,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 357,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

