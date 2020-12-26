Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Transocean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lowered Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.20 on Friday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Transocean by 159.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 734,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,008,057 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

