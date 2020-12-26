Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

