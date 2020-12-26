Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

