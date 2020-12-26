Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

