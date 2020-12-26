Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.12

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $1.50. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

