Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Trimble also reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 326,618 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $11,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

