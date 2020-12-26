Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 2,611 shares traded.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

