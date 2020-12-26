Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.83. Approximately 1,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC started coverage on Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

