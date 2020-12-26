TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 324,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,171.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 153,865 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.