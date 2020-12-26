Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $59.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $71.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $253.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.01 million to $253.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $241.52 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $242.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.