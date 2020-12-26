Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after acquiring an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

