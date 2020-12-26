Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 57,488 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

