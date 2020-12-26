UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

