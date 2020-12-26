UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,229 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 571.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Omega Flex by 56.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.49. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

