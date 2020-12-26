Ultra Hits Market Cap of $36.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $36.05 million and approximately $793,582.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.18 or 0.01261319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003585 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00274508 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

