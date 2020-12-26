Unibright (UBT) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $70.59 million and $1.54 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

