Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 1.4%

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 364,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.29 million and a P/E ratio of -15.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) Company Profile (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

