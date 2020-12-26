Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.