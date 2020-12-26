Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VECO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,993. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

