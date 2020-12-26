Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Down 6.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 6,993,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 1,844,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

