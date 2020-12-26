Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Venus Concept in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

VERO has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.83 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.