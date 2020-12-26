Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.24

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $22,252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

