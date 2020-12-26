VeriCoin Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $212,432.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,861.40 or 0.99861217 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,335,105 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

