Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 650.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 128.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 27,858.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

