Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of VRCA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 182,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit