Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of VRCA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 182,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

